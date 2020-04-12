|
Stephen R. Plaine
03/13/1956 - 04/05/2020
Stephen R. Plaine, age 64 of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Sunday April 5th, 2020 at his home. Steve was born March 13th, 1956 to Robert and Nancy Plaine. He was a graduate of Start High School. Steve was a long time employee of Kroger. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and spent most of that time walking and swimming with his dog(s) over the years. He was well known in the neighborhood and could be spotted out walking frequently.
His greatest joy in life was his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Steve, you surely got to hear about how much he loved his girls and how proud he was. He found tremendous happiness in taking care of, and spending time with his family. He was especially overjoyed to spend time with his granddaughter, Gloria. He loved kids so much that he gained two honorary granddaughters, Kalyse and Calleigh.
He is deeply loved and missed by his wife, Marilyn (Gribbin) Plaine; daughters, Shannon Plaine and Emily (Plaine) McLaughlin (James McLaughlin); granddaughter Gloria McLaughlin; siblings, Kris (Don) Street, Richard (Kathy) Plaine, and Alice Clark; as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and co-workers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of contributions, please take a dog for a walk, smile and say hello to people you pass, and tell your family you love them, as these actions will help keep his spirit alive. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020