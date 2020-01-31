|
|
Stephen Scarbrough
Dr. Stephen John Scarbrough, 53, of Sylvania, OH, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2020. He was born March 28, 1966, to parents William J. and R. Joyce (McManus) Scarbrough. Steve was in the Biotech industry for the last 15 years, with the past 4 years serving as the Senior Director of Medical Affairs for Sage Therapeutics out of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
As a graduate of Central Catholic High School ('84), he lived a life rooted in the Catholic tradition. He was motivated by a lifelong pursuit of knowledge which led him to earn his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The University of Toledo and later, a degree in Nursing from Mercy College. He went on to obtain his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Findlay and most recently earned his Doctorate in Health Sciences in 2018 from A.T. Still University.
Steve is survived by his beautiful wife of 29 years, Carey (Carr) Scarbrough; his two daughters, Elena (David) Breininger and Olivia Scarbrough. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce Scarbrough, and his siblings, Maureen (Kevin) Intagliata, Kristen Scarbrough, and Martin (Jill) Scarbrough. He leaves behind his grandchild and best buddy, Noah Breininger. Steve is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Steve and Carey created a marriage and life that was full of adventure; one that was the pinnacle of love and companionship. They shared a love that was a beacon to many and an example to all.
First and foremost, Steve enjoyed his family, as well as traveling, learning, and teaching. He spent time with those he loved, all of whom loved him even more. Steve was a devoted husband, father, Papi, brother, cousin, uncle, friend, and a loyal Central Catholic High School, University of Toledo, and Michigan Wolverine fan and supporter. Go Irish! Go Rockets! Go Blue!
Steve's character, drive, and determination were unmatched in all that did. His love and presence had, and will continue to have, a resounding effect on the Toledo community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege to know him.
Family and friends may call at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 West Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH, Sunday, February 2, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. and Monday, February 3, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. The funeral mass will be conducted at Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH, on Tuesday, February 4, at 11:00 A.M.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Steve's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, a donation made in his name, Stephen J. Scarbrough, to Central Catholic High School, 2550 Cherry St. Toledo, OH.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020