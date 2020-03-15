|
|
Stephen T. Adams
Stephen T. Adams, age 77 of Sylvania passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Heartland Promedica of Sylvania after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 7, 1942 in Toledo to Carl and Florence (Tyler) Adams. Steve was a 1960 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and a 1965 graduate of the University of Toledo with a Bechelors degree in Business Administration. A member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, he was a sales representative with the Xerox Corporation retiring after 30 years. An avid golfer, he was a long time member of Highland Meadows Golf Club. Steve was a UT Rocket fan and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his 7 grandchildren.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Molly Sanders. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Terry; sons John (Gwennan) and Chad (Holly) Adams; daughter Kendra (Edward) Herrera; and grandchildren: Tyler, Ava, Josie, Samuel, Eddie, Luke and Cruz.
Friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey) on Thursday, March 19 from 4-7 p.m. where funeral services will held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorials to pancreatic cancer research C/O The , 740 Commerce Dr. B Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020