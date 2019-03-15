Stephen W. Puchta



Stephen W. Puchta, 65, of Waterville, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.



Born in Upper Sandusky, Ohio on October 9, 1953, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Betty K. (Hendricks) Puchta.



Steve married Resa L. Gaertner on August 23, 1975 at West Independence United Methodist Church, West Independence, Ohio. She survives in Waterville.



Also surviving are their three daughters, Amber (Martin) Geretz, Findlay, Kendra (Alex) Coberley, Waterville and Lauren (Branden) Bowes, North Canton, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Landen, Emma, Seth, Noah, Lexi, Leonidas and Rowan, four siblings, Gloria Mullen, Columbus, David (Nikki) Puchta, Findlay, Neil (Vicki) Puchta, Carey and Cindy Billock, Upper Sandusky.



Steve was a 1972 graduate of Vanlue High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Bluffton College and a Master's degree from Bowling Green State University. He had a career in education, retiring as superintendent of Upper Sandusky High School in 2006. He was currently employed by Ohio Department of Education in Columbus as director of Field Services/Pupil Transportation.



He attended Cedar Creek Church in Perrysburg.



He was a huge sports fan, especially the O.S.U. Buckeyes. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He always looked forward to the annual family vacation to Topsail Island, NC.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-7 p.m.at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, Ohio and 1 hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. The funeral service will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at West Independence United Methodist Church, West Independence, Ohio with Pastor Mark Weatherman and Pastor Gary Gaertner officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens,Waterville, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Vanlue Schools or Cedar Creek Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.



Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary