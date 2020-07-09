Steven A Spurling
January 1, 1951 - July 7, 2020
Steven A. Spurling, 69, of Toledo, died July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gatlinburg, TN to Johnnie (Hazel Sprague) Spurling. He was employed for thirty years with The Jeep Corporation, retiring in 2003. He was a avid classic car fan and owned his own classic car. When he was younger, he played a guitar in a band.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loletta A. Spurling. Surviving are his children, Melissa (Jesus) Arce, Steve (Bobbie) Spurling Jr.; grandchildren, Kayla, Shelby, Savannah, Steven, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Luna, Jacob, and Jazmine, siblings, Richard (Marsha) Spurling, William Spurling, Sam (Hannah) Spurling, John (Wendy) Spurling, Bob Spurling, and the late Susie Spurling.
Friends will be received Saturday from Noon to 3:00 p.m. in the Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home 3500 Navarre Ave Oregon, Ohio 43616. Funeral Services will be private. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family.