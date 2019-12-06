The Blade Obituaries
|
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Steven C. Hines Obituary
Steven C. Hines

Steven C. Hines, of Sylvania, OH passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born and raised in Toledo, OH, the son of Richard Dale and Deloris (Muir) Hines and was a proud graduate of Rogers High School in Adams Twp. He attended the University of Miami (OH) and the University of Toledo. Steve dedicated his career to transportation management.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia (Ginny)(Okonski); children, Todd (Stephanie) and Krista (Eric) Moore; grandchildren, Logan, Landon, Alyssa, and Mason and sisters, Deborah (Hollis) Yates and Deanna Crawford.

Though he is gone, he will be remembered by many close friends and never forgotten by the family he loved.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a service following at 1:00 p.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church, Sylvania, OH on Monday, December 9, 2019. Pastor Paul Schmidlin will officiate. Memorial donations are suggested to King of Glory Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
