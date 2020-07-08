1/
Steven Chavalia
1965 - 2020
Steven Chavalia

06/26/1965 - 07/04/2020

Steven Scott Chavalia departed this world unexpectedly Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at his home in Toledo, Ohio, at age 55.

Steven was a Start High School graduate. He worked at Collingwood water prior to his employment at Magic Moments Daycare. He will be remembered as a nature lover who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Steve was an avid animal lover who owned lots of exotic pets. He enjoyed gardening and cooking in his spare time.

His children paid this tribute to him: "He was always a supportive father and encouraged us to achieve our highest goals. He has touched many people's hearts and will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him!"

Steven is survived by his children, Jace (Tiffanie) Chavalia and Jacklyn Chavalia; 3 grandchildren, Kade, Liam and Treyson Chavalia; sister, Andrea (Greg) Warner; brother, Jeff Chavalia; mother, Diane Chavalia; aunt, Linda Drummond; uncle, Danny Drummond

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Chavalia Jr; brother, David Chavalia; grandmother, Gene (Mary) Drummond; and his beloved dogs.

His Family will receive friends for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Friday after 4 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6 PM.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
