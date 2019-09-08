|
Steven D. a.k.a. "SCUBA" LaCourse
Steven D. LaCourse, age 35, was taken from this life on September 5, 2019. Steven was known to friends as "SCUBA". Steven was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 28, 1983 to Shawn Gust. He was a 2002 graduate of Clay High School and was a member of the Local #500. Steve's greatest loves were his family and friends. He was a very loving and giving man, there to help anyone with anything. As we all know he was the life of the party. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, He was dearly loved by many and will be dearly missed and Gavin said to say "I love you Dad."
SCUBA is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Olivia Donbrosky, Payton Donbrosky and Gaven LaCourse; mother, Shawn Gust; in-laws, Michael and Alicia Mominee; 4 half siblings; aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, in Oregon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
In honor of Steve a.k.a. SCUBA, please wear your best blue jeans and buckeye shirts. Because, it is what it is.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019