Steven E. PezzinSteven E Pezzin, age 56, of Toledo, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Orchard Villa in Oregon, Ohio. He was born September 29, 1964, to John J. and Virginia M. (Hall) Pezzin in Toledo. Steven attended DeVilbiss High School and transferred to Bowsher High School, where he graduated. He worked as a sorter for the U.S. Post Office.Steven was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Debra Pezzin, Ken (Kim) Pezzin, Tom (Phyllis) Pezzin, Denny (Virginia) Pezzin and Susan M. (Marty) Sheppard. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, (419 475-5055) assisted with arrangements.