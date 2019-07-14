Steven Eugene Zilka



Steven Eugene Zilka, age 57, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg on July 9, 2019.



Steven was born on June 8, 1962 to Walter Zilka and Beverly (Phillips) Zilka in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1980 graduate of Sylvania Northview High School. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union 33 for 18 years. He served in the United States Air Force and played trumpet in the 555th Air National Guard Band. While playing in many local bands, he also played in Vegas show bands and on cruise lines. He played with esteemed musicians such as Dizzy Gillespie, Bill Watrous, The Temptations, Four Tops and Bobby Vinton. He was also a multiple feature winner at Toledo Speedway.



Steven was preceded in death by his son Connor, grandparents, Walter and Clara Zilka, James "Rassie" and Ella Phillips. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Zilka, father, Walter (Kathryn) Zilka, girlfriend, Dawn Roberts, sisters, Renee Zilka and Andrea Erel, close cousins, Rob Zilka, Rob Peace, Randy Peace, Angela Maxwell, Ryan Phillips, and Karly Kunze. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



The family will receive guests Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Steven's memory.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019