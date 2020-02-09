|
Steven "Steve" J. Eskra
Steven "Steve" J. Eskra, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born November 16, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Anthony and Virginia I. (Hayes) Eskra. A 1970 graduate from St. Francis High School, he then received his bachelors degree in political science from The University of Toledo. Steve served his country in the U.S. Army as a surveying engineer from 1978 - 1989. He was employed for 25 years for U.P.S. as a trailer repairman, retiring in 2014. Steve obtained his private pilot license and was an accomplished writer, a Civil War and Military Historian, and enjoyed music, especially the Beatles.
He is survived by his loving son, Tony; sisters, Susan Eskra and Colleen (Mike) O'Neil; nieces, Erin and Marisa Eide. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, Ohio. Memorials may be made to St. Clement Catholic Church or .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020