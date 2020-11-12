1/1
Steven Jay "Louie" Never
Steven Jay Never "Louie"

Steven Jay Never, "Louie" 59, of Toledo, OH, passed away at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo after battling cancer for the last year and a half. Steve was born in Toledo to parents Jerry J. and Sherrie (Palan) Never, and they preceded him in death. He was employed with Union Local 499. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Steve also had lots of family and friends who enjoyed a beer a good game of pool, horseshoes and loved talking about cars.

Steve has been with his loving wife, Donna (Aliemenious) Never for more than 28 years; he is also survived by sons, Steven John and Dylan Jay Never; brothers, Mike, Jerry Jr., (Tammy), Gary, Jeff (Jenny), Eric (Michelle) and Robert Never and several nieces and nephews. Steve's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service, Friday November 13th 12:00 p.m., at the Faith Baptist Church, 6245 Whiteford Center Road, Lambertville, MI. Family and friends may gather one-hour prior. Pastor Keith Sholl will officiate. In lieu of flowers tributes to the family would be appreciated.

Steve was always willing to help anyone at any time, the world was a better place because he was in it.

Professional services provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
NOV
13
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
