Steven Jay Never "Louie"
Steven Jay Never, "Louie" 59, of Toledo, OH, passed away at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo after battling cancer for the last year and a half. Steve was born in Toledo to parents Jerry J. and Sherrie (Palan) Never, and they preceded him in death. He was employed with Union Local 499. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Steve also had lots of family and friends who enjoyed a beer a good game of pool, horseshoes and loved talking about cars.
Steve has been with his loving wife, Donna (Aliemenious) Never for more than 28 years; he is also survived by sons, Steven John and Dylan Jay Never; brothers, Mike, Jerry Jr., (Tammy), Gary, Jeff (Jenny), Eric (Michelle) and Robert Never and several nieces and nephews. Steve's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service, Friday November 13th 12:00 p.m., at the Faith Baptist Church, 6245 Whiteford Center Road, Lambertville, MI. Family and friends may gather one-hour prior. Pastor Keith Sholl will officiate. In lieu of flowers tributes to the family would be appreciated.
Steve was always willing to help anyone at any time, the world was a better place because he was in it.
