Deacon Steven Joseph DeLisle



"O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me".



Steven Joseph DeLisle died on May 8, 2019. He was born in Maumee, Ohio, son to wonderful parents, brother to three caring sisters, father to six adoring children, and husband to a humble, loving wife. He worked as an engineer, was a skilled craftsman, an intense board game player, and loved to build and work with his hands. Steven felt most fulfilled in his work as a Permanent Deacon in the Catholic Church - he worked passionately with the parishioners at Maumee St. Joseph's, the residents of Sunshine Community, and all others who sought peace and wisdom from his counsel. Steven lived piously and encountered all he met with a humble kindness. He spoke thoughtfully, truthfully, and directly, and had the most perfect sense of humor. According to his family, Steven was the funniest man they'd ever met with an unparalleled affinity for movie quotes. Steven took great joy in his family and was the happiest when his wife and all of his children were together. He was especially looking forward to the birth of his first grandchild. Heaven has gained a saint - St. Steven, pray for us.



Steven's love lives on in his wife Beth DeLisle; children Stepan (Katie), Hattie Pumphrey (Christopher), Clare, Ellyn (Micah Benza), Abram, and Mary Helen; his mother Maxine Schulte and sisters Susan Martinez, Debra Fahnestock (Dan), and Peggy Rauscher (Mike)



Reception of the Body will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, Ohio; with Visitation continuing until a Vigil at 7:30 pm. Additional visitation will be held in the church at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with The Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am with Reverend Keith A. Stripe, Principal Celebrant and Deacon Joseph N. Malenfant, Homilist. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from May 11 to May 13, 2019