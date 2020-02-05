|
Steven M. King
Steven M. King, 52 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020. Steve was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 5,1967 to Margaret (Tippin) King-Gartee and later adopted by Kenneth King. He attended both Morrison R Waite and Clay High School. Steve was currently employed with UPS, driving truck for over 20 years. In his spare time he enjoyed playing poker. His true passion and love was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Steven King, Kellsie (Zack) King, Bryce (Megan) King; grandchildren, Steven "Pooters" King, Kaiden Zam & Kali Zam; brother, Scott (Michele) King and Stepfather Nate Gartee. Steve was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of over 20 years, Julie A. King; his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon from 1:00 p.m. until a time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Steve's family.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020