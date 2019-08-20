|
Steven Merlin Schaller
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Steven Merlin Schaller announces his passing on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the age of 77. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mildred (Jendris) Schaller. Steven leaves behind his children, Debra Pfeifer (Eric), David and Daniel (Shirley). Steve will also be dearly missed by his six grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Savannah, Emily, Adam Powrozek and Brooke Powrozek, and by his siblings, Tom Schaller, Brenda Elmers and Larry Schaller.
Steve was born and lived in Northwest Ohio. A quiet, considerate, family man, Steven made his living as a skilled equipment mechanic and later a Millwright and was known as the man who could create and repair anything. Steve and Millie moved to Anderson, SC in 2002 after his retirement, where he continued to make more lasting friends.
A Memorial Service for Steven will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2:00p.m., at Zion United Methodist Church located at 5708 Hwy. 187 N, Anderson, SC, 29625, with the Rev. Beverly Crowe Tipton officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019