Steven R. Jacobs
1955 - 2020
Steven R. Jacobs

Steven R. Jacobs, age 64, of West Toledo, passed away September 4, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. Steven was born a twin December 9, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gerard and Josephine (Davie) Jacobs. A 1974 Whitmer High School graduate, Steve ran track. After graduation he attended Stautzenberger College graduating in 1986 with a degree in electronics. An avid Lake Erie boater and car enthusiast, Steve loved sport shooting and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed working out to stay fit skiing, scuba diving and vacationing in Mexico. Steve will be remembered as a great guy with a tough outer shell and a heart of gold, who enjoyed helping those in need. He worked at Syncreon and Roadway Trucking for many years until his cancer diagnosis.

Surviving are his twin brother, Peter Jacobs; sister, Karen (Randy) Miller; nieces, Elizabeth Iagulli and Cassandra Jacobs; nephews, Christopher and Nicholas Jacobs. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles. Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother, Christopher Jacobs.

Steve's Life Celebration will begin Friday, September 11, 2020, at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and continue Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for anyone who wants to visit but has special needs or concerns about public gatherings. The family will greet guests from 11:00 a.m. until noon when the funeral service will begin in the funeral home with Fr. James Auth officiating. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Those wishing to attend Steve's funeral remotely, may do so by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/74446812 Saturday, September 12th, at 12:00 p.m. EST. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
