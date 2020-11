Steven Ray StuckerSteven Ray Stucker, 58 of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 3, 2020 in the University of Toledo Medical Center after a brief illness. Born August 15, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Walter and Elizabeth (Dahl) Stucker. Steve was and automotive paint finisher for number of years at various body shops in the Toledo area. Steve was great person with a big heart and did not know a stranger.Surviving are his son, Steven Ray (Jordan) Stucker Jr; daughter, Alex (Matt) Scott; sister, Linda Dangler; brothers, Frederick, Martin, William and Robert Stucker; nieces, Rhonda (Ignacio) Hernandez, Angela (Justin) Mortemore.The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. Sunday (Today) November 8, 2020 after 3 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be directed to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Please view and sign Steven's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com