Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holland Free Methodist Church
6605 Angola Rd.
Holland, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holland Free Methodist Church
6605 Angola Rd.
Holland, OH
1982 - 2020
Steven Reed II Obituary
Steven Reed, II

Steven Craig "SCUBA" Reed, II passed away Friday February 7, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 37. He was born May 30, 1982 in Toledo to Steven & Deborah (Paszkiet) Reed and graduated from Rossford & Penta where he played football & basketball.

Steve worked at Taco Bell in Perrysburg and was also a car detailer. He loved playing video games, mudding in his Jeep as well as cooking on his grill.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter & Della Paszkiet, Elizabeth Golightly, Richard Kern and Charles Reed; uncle, Thomas Paszkiet; and two nephews at birth.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Kristen (Holder); children, Faith, Cadence and Logan; parents, Steven & Deborah Reed; brothers, Jamie Reed and Shawn Perry; sisters, Heather Crowell and Stacey (Doug) Peeps; aunt, Dianne Reed; 22 nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and many cousins. Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him for being a great husband, dad, son and friend to everyone.

His family will receive friends at Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Rd. Holland, OH, Saturday February 15th after 10 a.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Memorial tributes may be made to his family to help with expenses.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020
