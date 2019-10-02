The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Rose Parish
215 E Front St.
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Steven Wesley Kahle, age 55, died on Sunday September 29, 2019 at his home in Maumee, Ohio. The fifth of six children (Chuck, Tom, Sue, David, and Sarah) he was born in Lawrence, KS to Rosemary and Charles Kahle who preceded him in death. Steve is survived by his loving daughter and best friend Hannah. Steve spent his youth in Bowling Green and Perrysburg, Ohio enjoying time with friends and family. Attending Perrysburg High School he subsequently graduated with a BSc in criminal justice from Bowling Green State University.

Steve enjoyed working as coroner investigator for the Lucas County Coroner's Office for 26 years. The entire Kahle family extends its deepfelt thanks to everyone at the coroner's office and all the police officers who embraced Steve throughout his career. His compassion and professionalism were often noted in this challenging job by those who worked closely with him. He always felt it was his responsibility to treat those who had lost a voice with respect and dignity.

He loved his family and cared deeply about people. His love for riding his motorcycle, small animals, beautiful flowers, classical music, and fishing brought him joy throughout his life. One of his great pleasures was to take his motorcycle with his closest friends to the Maumee River to fish and relax. Steve you are loved and missed greatly by all who knew you.

All friends and family are welcome to a Catholic Mass to be held at Saint Rose Parish, 215 E Front St., Perrysburg, OH at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 followed by a reception.

Donations can be made to the Toledo Police Foundation, 525 N. Erie St., Toledo, OH 43604 (toledopolicefoundation.org) Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
