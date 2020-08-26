1/1
Stormy Ann (Menter) DeJohn
1974 - 2020
Stormy Ann (Menter) DeJohn

Stormy Ann (Menter) DeJohn, 46, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Oregon, Ohio to Jeff and Ann (Siegler) Menter on July 22, 1974. She graduated from Lake High School and would later obtain her Cosmetology License. She had a passion for style, being unique and always stood out in a crowd. Stormy had a sense of humor that would light up the room. She enjoyed collecting elephant figurines and making people look and feel beautiful. What she cherished most was her family and children who will miss her dearly.

Stormy is survived by her parents, Jeff and Ann Menter; children, Brianna, Chloe, Jacob, Hartley, Madison; and granddaughter, Violet.

Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Stormy's name may be directed to the Team Recovery. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
2 entries
August 25, 2020
Heart felt condolences . Stormy had a gentle beautiful spirit and gentleness we will always remember. Prayers. Dave & Donna Groch
Dave&Donna Groch
Family
August 25, 2020
So sorry for the family’s loss she will be missed
Tina Welsh
Neighbor
