Stormy Ann (Menter) DeJohnStormy Ann (Menter) DeJohn, 46, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Oregon, Ohio to Jeff and Ann (Siegler) Menter on July 22, 1974. She graduated from Lake High School and would later obtain her Cosmetology License. She had a passion for style, being unique and always stood out in a crowd. Stormy had a sense of humor that would light up the room. She enjoyed collecting elephant figurines and making people look and feel beautiful. What she cherished most was her family and children who will miss her dearly.Stormy is survived by her parents, Jeff and Ann Menter; children, Brianna, Chloe, Jacob, Hartley, Madison; and granddaughter, Violet.Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy in Stormy's name may be directed to the Team Recovery. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.