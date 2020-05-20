Sue A. Byrnes
1942 - 2020
Sue A. Byrnes

04/27/1942 - 05/17/2020

Sue A. Byrnes, 78, of Fremont passed away in the evening of May 17, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1942 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Adam "Warren" and Elizabeth (George) Cooper. In 1960, Sue graduated from Mt. Zion Local High School before attending the Ohio State University, and the University of Toledo, receiving a master's degree in Education. She taught Social Studies, Driver's Education, and was a guidance counselor for Fremont Ross High School for most of her career until her retirement in 2001.

On July 5, 1970 in Westfall, New York, Sue married Richard Byrnes, who preceded her in death on June 11, 2013.

Sue loved reading and collecting stamps, and in her younger years, enjoyed fly fishing with Richard, and helping on the farm with her father. She was also a member of the FEA Teachers Union.

Surviving are Sue's sons, Michael (Jennifer)Byrnes of Blue Ash, Ohio, and Gregory (Hilary) Byrnes of Niskayuna, New York; grandchildren, Zoe Byrnes and Auggie Byrnes; and sister, Julia (Paul) Pfeifer of Bucyrus.

Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and brother, John Cooper.

A private visitation will be held for Sue's family, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Herman – Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont has the honor of serving the Byrnes family during this difficult time. Those who would like to express sympathy can do so by donating to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donor's choice. If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register, you may call us at 419-332-7391.

hermanfh.com


Published in The Blade on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
