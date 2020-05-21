(News story) FREMONT - Sue A. Byrnes, who helped bust the stereotype of the "woman driver" as a trailblazing teacher, died Sunday at her son's home in Cincinnati. She was 78.
She died of respiratory failure, her son, Mike Byrnes, said.
Mrs. Byrnes retired in 2001 after 25 years at Fremont Ross High School, where she had taught social studies and driver's education and was a guidance counselor.
She previously taught social studies and driver education at Scott High in Toledo for several years after a few years as a guidance counselor and a social studies teacher at Old Fort High in Old Fort, Ohio.
She was a member of the Fremont Education Association.
In 1971, The Blade reported that Mrs. Byrnes - then driver-education instructor at Scott High - was at the time the only woman employed by the Toledo Public Schools in the driver-education field.
She had 20 students a day for on-the-road instruction, and she reported no student opposition to having a woman teach them to drive.
"The stereotype of the 'woman driver' mainly is in the minds of adults rather than teenagers," Mrs. Byrnes told The Blade.
Some of the men in the Toledo school system were surprised, she said, when a woman showed up for one of the in-service training programs, but none of them commented on it.
Originally, Mrs. Byrnes said, she obtained certification in driver education mainly to get summer employment, but after teaching the class, she said, given a choice between teaching social studies and driver education, she would choose the latter.
Female instructors in commercial driving schools were more common than in the public schools at the time, The Blade noted.
Mrs. Byrnes was born April 27, 1942 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Adam "Warren" Cooper.
In 1960, she graduated from Mount Zion High School, Bucyrus.
Mrs. Byrnes later continued her education, obtaining an Ohio State University bachelor's degree in social studies and a University of Toledo master's degree in guidance counseling in 1963 and 1965 respectively. She then hired on as a teacher in Old Fort.
In 1970, she married Richard Byrnes. Together, they raised two sons. He died in 2013.
"She was very easygoing, easy to talk to," her son said. "All of our high-school friends liked to talk to her when they stopped by. She was also a very hard worker."
In her free time, Mrs. Byrnes enjoyed collecting stamps and reading. She also liked to spend time with her grandchildren and travel, especially to national parks in the United States and Canada.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and brother, John Cooper.
Surviving are her sons, Michael and Gregory Byrnes; sister, Julia Pfeifer; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in two sessions at noon and 1 p.m. Friday at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home in Fremont. Attendance at each session is limited to 10 people. Those wishing to attend are requested to preregister by calling the funeral home.
The family requests tributes to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
Published in The Blade on May 21, 2020.