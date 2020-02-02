|
|
Sue Alexander
November 22, 1942 -
` January 5, 2020
With strength and courage Sue succumbed to breast cancer on Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at her home in Mill Valley, CA.
Sue was born November 22, 1942, in Toledo, OH, to Juanita and Ralph Radabaugh. She was creatively talented from a young age, from painting and sketching to singing and dance. After graduating from DeVilbiss High School, Sue continued her art studies at Ohio State University, where she met and married Rock Gettys, a financial planner.
The young couple moved to Cincinnati, where they raised two sons. Sue combined her talents as an artist and homemaker into career(s) in interior design and furniture sales. A vocal supporter for issues of equality, Sue championed women's rights as a media representative for the Cincinnati chapter of the National Organization for Women.
Sue married Jon Alexander in 1985, a general contractor whose projects took them from Mill Valley to Santa Fe and Colorado Springs. While continuing with her design works, Sue took advantage of travel to begin a 'second life' as a spiritual seeker and guide. She embraced metaphysical communities and studied with Shamans and healers of different faiths. She lovingly applied her healing skills and vocally supported AIDS awareness as she cared for her younger brother Dennis until his death in 1987. When Jon was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, Sue again took on the role of caregiver and guide until his passing in 2007. Then again, caring for her mother Juanita until her passing in 2016.
Sue came back to Northern California after losing Jon and continued her design work at Greenhaven, a senior home in Sacramento. Living in Healdsburg, Novato and Mill Valley, Sue never stopped her creative pursuits. She wrote and published biographies of her parents, as well as several children's books. She crafted jewelry, clothing and gifts, for friends and family. Sue enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, but took the most joy from her three grandchildren.
Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and fought with strength, grace and dignity until the very end. Her creative spirit, healing energy, warm friendship and unconditional love will be missed by all who knew her.
Sue is survived by her sons, Mark Gettys and Gary Gettys; 3 grandchildren; sisters, Linda Gordon and Debra Gordon; along with stepsons, Jeff and Ryan Alexander, and their own grandchildren.
A private memorial is scheduled for mid-February in Marin, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to meal services that support cancer patients in your local community, such as ceresproject.org
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020