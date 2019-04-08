Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Sue Ann Grames Obituary
Sue Ann Grames

Sue Ann Grames, 63, of Perrysburg, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on April 25, 1955 to Joseph and Mary (Busic) Hoffman and she married Robert L. Grames on April 14, 1973. Together they raised one son. Sue loved to knit and scrapbook. Sue was a longtime member of Zoar Lutheran Church.

Sue is survived by her loving son, Robert J. (Kristy) Grames; sister, Debbie Moench; niece, Wendy (David) Thompson and their children, Sunny and Jesse; brother-in-law, Mike Grames; and best friend, Val Snyder and her family: Miranda Snyder, Callie Wolniewicz, and Austin Wolniewicz. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Grames; and sister, Patricia Bunch.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133), until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences and memories can be shared at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
