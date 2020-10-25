Sue Ann GraySue Ann Gray, age 87, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born October 9, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Clifton and Dorothy Kanney.Sue was a member of the former First English Lutheran Church and sang in the church choir for many years. She was a secretary for Owens Corning and William Gray Lawn Service.Left to cherish Sue's memory is her daughter, Lynne (Brian) Haney; grandchildren, Keith (Andrea) Haney, Kelly (Jason) Murphy, and Abigail Gerney; great-grandchildren, Madison, Ava, and Mason Murphy, Charley and Bailey Haney. Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Gray; daughter, Laurie Gerney.The family will be receiving guests on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419 381 1900). Funeral Services will begin on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Sue's family please visit our website.