Sue Ann (Taraschke) Neal
1945 - 2020
Sue Ann (Taraschke) Neal

Sue Ann "Suzy" Neal, age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Suzy was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 3, 1945 to Virginia Taraschke and Leo Taraschke. The first daughter of 6 children. Suzy married John Neal on August 16, 1968 and had three children. Suzy waitressed for years and enjoyed it almost as much as spoiling her grandchildren with gifts.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Taraschke and Leo Taraschke.

Suzy is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Neal; siblings, Leo, Bobby, Johnny, Paul and Jean; children, Angela, David (Danielle) and Tina (Tim); grandchildren, Rene Jr., Adrian, Alyssa, Aaron, Tim, Emily, Zach, Tiffany and Heaven; great-grandchildren, Violet and baby to be, Jax.

Due to the current circumstances, the Funeral Services will be private. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
