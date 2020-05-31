Sue Ann (West) Perry
Sue Ann (West) Perry

Sue Ann (West) Perry, age 76, of Toledo, OH (Grand Rapids, OH, Powell, OH), passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, David Allen Perry, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Perry Davis; her son, David Allen Perry, Jr. (Lisa); and her four beloved grandchildren, Lauren, David, John, and Will. Sue was a graduate of Libbey High School, class of 1961. She then pursued her college education at the University of Toledo, graduating with a Bachelor of Education. While attending the university, she became a member of the Phi Alpha chapter of Delta, Delta, Delta. She was also a "Rock - et" at the University of Toledo. After college, she taught at Marshall Elementary, in Toledo, until 1967. A few years later, she relocated to Grand Rapids, Ohio, to raise her children. During her years in Grand Rapids, she was a devoted wife and mother, and she was very active in the community. Later, in life, she went to work in the banking industry for Ohio Citizens, and National City. In 2003, she moved to the Columbus area to be near her grown family, and young grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church (Grand Rapids, OH) until she moved to Powell, OH. She then joined Fellowship Lutheran Church in Columbus, OH.

Due to the unprecedented times that we are all enduring, a small service with immediate family will be held on June 4th at Fellowship Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate or the Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org. Arrangements are being made by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olengtangy Street, Powell, OH, 43065. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
Fellowship Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
