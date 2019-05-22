Sue Ann Reither



Sue Ann Reither of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born October 20, 1946 to William and Irene Gonyer in Findlay, Ohio. She lived in Rudolph, Ohio until 1953 and spent the remainder of her life in Perrysburg, Ohio. Sue was a proud graduate of Perrysburg High School, class of '64. She married Phil Reither in 1967 and divorced in 1978 but was blessed with two sons, William Todd Reither (Kelly) and Robert Alan Reither (Sandie) who survive.



Sue worked for The Andersons for 47 years, retiring in 2013, and made many, many friends and acquaintances. Sue loved to travel and had been in every state except Alaska.



Sue is also survived by her mother, Irene Gonyer; sister, Patricia Carr (Henry), North Vernon, IN; granddaughter, Lily Sue Reither; grandson, Noah Reither; step-grandchildren, Zach Ross, Alex Ross, Adrianna Losoya, Alana Losoya, and Aleisia Losoya; nephews, David and Wade Carr.



Preceded in death by her father, William Gonyer and nephew, Jason Carr.



Friends and family will be received for visitation from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019 Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419 874 3133). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home, with internment following at Fort Meigs Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Sue's name to the donor's choice.



Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019