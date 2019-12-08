|
Sue Ann Scheib
Sue Ann Scheib, the woman who welcomed everyone into her heart was called home on Thanksgiving Day surrounded by her family during the Scheib annual gathering in St. Augustine, Florida. The oldest daughter of Dwight and Helen Shields, she was born December 1, 1934, Indianapolis, Indiana and was known for her infectious laugh, quick wit and perpetual smile. After attending numerous schools due to her father's frequent moves as a pharmaceutical sales rep with Eli Lilly, the family came to settle in Toledo where Sue received her elementary through high school education. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1953 where she was involved in many activities, including being chosen as queen for DeVilbiss Relays. Sue then attended the University of Toledo, College of Education, and pledged with Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. She left UT after two years to become a Michigan State Spartan. She graduated in June of 1957 and married Jim Scheib, son of Dr. and Mrs. B.V. Scheib on June 7, 1958. Sue helped support her husband as a first grade teacher at the Custer Consolidated School System in Monroe, MI while he finished his senior year at the University of Toledo.
In May of 1959, she became an Army officer's wife with her husband at Fort Benning, GA. When Jim left active duty, the couple moved to Wooster then to Columbus, OH before settling in Toledo. They have shared their love of giving, supporting numerous organizations leaving a legacy of love since their move here in 1964.
Sue was involved in many activities, especially those that involved children and young adults. She touched countless lives as a tutor, Girl Scout leader, elementary school mobile art history program provider and most enthusiastically served as a compassionate pseudo grandmother for anyone needing a compassionate maternal figure.
Sue enjoyed being part of a book club, singing with the Toledo Choral Society, and serving Epworth United Methodist Church for over fifty years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Board of Trustees. She continued to enjoy her Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters and especially looked forward to their annual Angel Luncheon. She was an excellent bridge player who also loved game nights with friends and family in town and with life-long friends at her homes in Canada and St. Augustine Florida. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and seeing the world. Sue was known for her sense of humor and her incredible ability to make everyone she came in contact with feel welcomed and cherished. She will be fondly remembered for her love of the family's Canadian retreat on Maple Lake, appreciation of nature, laughing out loud, rock-solid faith, commitment to honoring, respecting and loving her spouse of 61 years, kindness to animals and all living things, margarita happy hours and leaving those she met better off then how she found them. Above all, Sue's missions in life were to give, spread and be filled with joy, and to leave a perpetual legacy of love.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Jim Scheib; son, Jim Schieb Jr. (Rheta) and their five children Austin Scheib (Tiffany), Colby Scheib, Kevin McFee, Katherine Bowers (Patrick) and Corbin Scheib, her daughter Mary Helen Darah and her three children Lauren, Helena and Maria Darah, brother-in-law Tom Scheib of Covington LA, sister Mary Gay Shields, two great-grandchildren, and family, friends she considered family and countless young people who she nurtured and loved as her own.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider honoring her legacy of love and kindness with a gift to the Metroparks of Greater Toledo, the University of Toledo Foundation or Epworth United Methodist Church.
A visitation will be held on December 28, at Epworth United Methodist Church from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. followed by a Life Celebration service beginning at 11 A.M. Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019