Sue (Komon) Burk
Sue C. Burk, age 82, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 27, 1937 in Metamora, Ohio to Charles and Iona (Gillen) Komon. She was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Assumption and married Ronald E. Burk on January 28, 1956. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2016.
Sue was a homemaker raising their two children. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed gardening and canning. Sue loved golfing, bowling and traveling throughout the country with her husband, Ron on his Harley.
Sue will be remembered as small but mighty. She will be greatly missed by her son, Ronald E. Burk, Jr.; daughter, Roxanna (Patrick) Curtin; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna, Mary and Sharon; brothers, Bill and Rudy; brother-in-law, Roger (Brenda) Burk; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved husband Ronald, Sue was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Leslie; sister, Shirley and her brother, Jerry. Family and friends may visit Sunday, September 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 13, 2019