Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher Obituary
Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher

Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher, age 87, most recently of Tampa, FL, previously lived in Toledo, OH passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Melech Hospice House. Sue was born November 5, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Edward J and Elva N (Platt) Hampton.

Sue was a seamstress, porcelain doll maker, traveler, mother, grandmother, and housewife. For the last 7 years she called Lakeshore Villa assisted living center her home. She was co-chair of the yearly Christmas bizarre.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Keith) Mauer and Janet (Ron) Walton; granddaughters, Juli (Brett) Kerscher, Cindy (Ryan) Walton, Mindy Rober and Jennifer Walton. Great grandchildren, Thomas, Lauren, Elana, Liberty, Joshua, Jordan, Lily, Emerson, Lorelei, Jeremy, Elizabeth and Emma. Her sister Hope Starkey and nieces Cheryl and Cathy.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Wade D. Fisher; mother, Elva N Platt; father, Edward J. Hampton.

Memorial graveside service is planned for spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Published in The Blade from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -