Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher
Sue Carol (Hampton) Fisher, age 87, most recently of Tampa, FL, previously lived in Toledo, OH passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Melech Hospice House. Sue was born November 5, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Edward J and Elva N (Platt) Hampton.
Sue was a seamstress, porcelain doll maker, traveler, mother, grandmother, and housewife. For the last 7 years she called Lakeshore Villa assisted living center her home. She was co-chair of the yearly Christmas bizarre.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Keith) Mauer and Janet (Ron) Walton; granddaughters, Juli (Brett) Kerscher, Cindy (Ryan) Walton, Mindy Rober and Jennifer Walton. Great grandchildren, Thomas, Lauren, Elana, Liberty, Joshua, Jordan, Lily, Emerson, Lorelei, Jeremy, Elizabeth and Emma. Her sister Hope Starkey and nieces Cheryl and Cathy.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Wade D. Fisher; mother, Elva N Platt; father, Edward J. Hampton.
Memorial graveside service is planned for spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Blade from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020