Sue E. SteyerSue E. Steyer, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Swanton, quietly passed away Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born November 18, 1936, in Toledo to John and Leona (Mesnard) Curtis. Sue was a 1954 graduate of Swanton High School. She married Steve Steyer, who preceded her in death in 1984. Once their girls were born, Sue resumed taking classes at Bowling Green Stated University. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1970. Sue was a substitute teacher and taught elementary students at Evergreen. She later left teaching and worked at Bank of Ohio in Swanton for 20 years, before retiring.Sue welcomed everyone into her life with open arms. She enjoyed taking care of family and friends which included cooking and baking, especially when her children were poor starving college students. She also loved winning at any game she engaged in with her family, especially Rummy Kubes. She had a unique gift for making friends easily and became an adopted Mom to so many. She had a strong faith and was member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was kind, loving, gracious and had a sense of humor no matter what she faced in life.Sue was always putting others needs before her own. When her daughter, Linda, was diagnosed with cancer, she moved from Swanton to Toledo to take care of Linda and her only grandson, Steve, whom she adored. After Linda passed away, she continued raising him to be the fine man he is today.Left to cherish Sue's memory are her daughters, Judy (Ray) Wilson and Brenda (Joe) Szych; favorite grandson, Steve (Kayleigh) Nidek; and sister, Ann (Ben) Freze. She will also be missed by her step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.Besides her husband, Steve, Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Nidek (Larry).Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St. in Swanton, where services celebrating Sue's life will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor JT Bean officiating.Memorial contributions may be made in honor of her daughter, Linda, to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, OH 43558.Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).Online expressions of sympathy may be made at