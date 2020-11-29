Sue Marie Hazen (Neely)
October 9, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Sue M. Hazen, age 88, of Toledo, OH passed away peacefully at The Landings of Oregon on November 28, 2020.
Sue graduated from Swanton High School in 1951. After high school, Sue went into the Air Force and served during the Korean War. Sue enjoyed estate sales, garage sales, and her favorite place was Savers. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends at McDonald's in Maumee, OH.
Sue will be missed by family and friends for her off-beat humor and sarcasm. Sue is survived by her son, David (Mary) Neely; sister, Jenny Satterfield; son-in-law, Lawrence Taugher; and grandchildren, David, Nicole, Courtney, Skylar, and Gillian. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Hazen; her parents, Clyde and Halla; siblings, Bud and Bessie; and daughter, Rebecca Taugher.
Private services will be held.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Landings of Oregon and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com