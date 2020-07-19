1/2
Sueann Ann Simon
1936 - 2020
Sueann Ann Simon

01/13/1936 - 07/12/2020

Sueann Ann Simon, age 84, of Hudson, MI, formerly of Toledo's Point Place community, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. She was born January 13, 1936, to Charles and Elsie Miller. Sue bartended for many years at the Bayview Yacht Club and Town Tavern in Point Place and the Birmoor in West Toledo. A loving wife, mother, mimi, and great grandmimi she will be dearly missed.

Sue is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ricky Simon; daughters, Linda and husband Joey Good; younger sister, Lisa Horn; son, Phil and wife Peggy LaZette; step sons, Paul and wife Felicia Simon and Brandy and wife Jennifer Simon; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nicole, Andy, Ben, Tom, Aaron, Ashley, Brandon, Julia, Zoey, Olivia, and Allie; great grandchildren, Lucas, Parker, Dominic, Garrett, Jade, Mina, Toby, and Ayden; brothers, Ronnie and wife Nancy Miller, Robert "Muggs" and wife Linda Miller, and Tom and wife Sharleen Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 24, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. for fellowship until the time of a memorial service at 6 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. Please note that masks are required to be worn during visitation and services due to the ongoing pandemic.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue charity of the donor's choice. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
