Sunday A. Miller, 71, of Reading, MI, passed away early Sunday morning June, 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Sunday was born on August 10, 1947, the daughter of Earl and Mary Morse. She attended Libbey High School in Toledo. She married her first husband, Dicky Large on April 16, 1965 and he preceded her in death on July 9, 1993. On December 27, 1998 she married Donald Miller and he survives.



Sunday was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, reading and traveling anywhere she and Don set out to go, listening to gospel and country music. She attended Pioneer Church of the Nazarene.



In addition to her husband, Sunday is survived by her children, Debra J. (Paul) Knepper of Montpelier, Tammy Miller of Tiffin, OH and Allan (Cheryl) Miller of Aurora, CO; four grandchildren, Adam Knepper, Kimberly Knepper, Joshua Miller and Jaclyn Miller; four sisters, Iva Davis, Shirley Blessing, Marlene Menter and Beverly Rock and one brother, John (Jill) Morse, all of the Toledo area.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bob Kine, Buddy Kine, Donald "Butch" Morse, David "Skip" Kine, Tom Kine, Michael "Tony" Morse and Gail "Sue" Taber.



Visitation for Sunday will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. The family will again receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10-11 am at the funeral home, with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am with Pastor Gene McBride to officiate. Interment will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Hillsdale County, or . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from June 4 to June 5, 2019