1/1
Susan A. Ramge
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Ramge

Susan A. Ramge, passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020, at Otterbein SeniorLife Pemberville, at the age of 76. Born in Oakwood, Ohio on July 1st, 1944, to Dean and Phyllis Mohr.

She was the loving wife to Dennis L. Ramge, with whom they shared 55 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised two sons and were blessed with four grandchildren, of whom she was extremely proud.

Susan enjoyed a long career with Perrysburg Schools where she served as the Head Cook at Woodland Elementary. She enjoyed shopping, waterskiing, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed watching her boys play soccer and spoiling her grandchildren.

Susan will be remembered for her selfless acts of kindness and unending love. She was always putting the needs of others before her own.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Ramge; her sons, Mark (Susan) Ramge, Kent (Emily) Ramge; her brother, Steve (Gisela) Mohr; grandchildren, Katherine, Stephen, Ashley and Ellie Ramge; and her nieces, Nicole (Dave) Beyersdorf and Natalie (Derek) Cook.

A private memorial service will be held in her honor by invitation only, at Coyle Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the organization of your choice in her name. Please view Susan's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved