|
|
Susan Bequette (Jennings) Hoffman
Susan Bequette (Jennings) Hoffman joined the Church triumphant on October 13, 2019. She died at Swan Creek/Ohio Living Skilled nursing unit after a long illness.
Susan was the youngest of eight children, born to Mansfield and Margaret Jennings in Alton, Illinois on October 7, 1931. She attended the University of Illinois, and there met the love of her life, Richard L. Hoffman. They were married in 1953, a marriage that lasted forty-three years. From this marriage came their four children, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Susan's greatest joy was her husband, children and their offspring, her Lord Jesus Christ, as well as travel, opera, great music, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She was always in for a good game of bridge and enjoyed her fellowship groups at Collingwood Presbyterian's Lincoln League and the Wednesday morning Bible study at First Presbyterian Church of Maumee. She found great comfort and joy in the promises of the gospel. Susan enjoyed the company of her extended family, and she made several trips to family reunions and events in her last years. Her work world included positions with Owens Illinois, Medical College of Ohio, and substitute teaching for a brief time.
Susan spent much of her life packing and unpacking as she moved with her young family to such places as Atlanta, GA, Bogota, Colombia, Toledo, Brussels, Belgium, and Maumee. She lived in Chattanooga, TN for seventeen years. She richly enjoyed immersing herself in the different cultures, and exposing her children to new places and experiences.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, and father of their four children, Richard Lee Hoffman (Dick); daughter-in-law, Robin Hoffman; infant great granddaughter, Dottie-Sue Miller; her parents; and her seven siblings.
She is survived by and leaves as her "greatest contribution to life on earth" (her words): Richard E. Hoffman (Terrieanne), Aaron A. Hoffman (Lonnie), Sarah S. Otis (Jim), and Amy B. Rohm (Bill); and grandchildren Claire Miller, Amanda Otis, Anna Palko, Ashley Rohm and Bethany Lee Hoffman; and great grandchildren James and Helen Miller and Kayden Burzyinski. She also leaves her friend from Chattanooga, TN, Douglas Jack.
Memorial and Celebration of her life will take place on November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Maumee where she has been a member since 2012. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the BEAT POVERTY CAMPAIGN/Mosaic Ministries, 860 Orchard St. Toledo, Ohio 43609.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019