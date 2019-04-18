Susan C. Draeger



Susan C. Draeger, 56, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio to Richard and Raylene (Lee) Draeger on May 16, 1962. Susan graduated in 1980 from Clay High School where she was a majorette for 3 years. She was very active with the Ambassadors Baton and Drum Corps. Susan participated in Twirling competitions all over the area, winning over 100 trophies and taking first runner up in Ohio. She loved outdoor activities especially swimming, softball and snowmobiling. Susan worked at Mercy St. Charles Hospital for 30 years and was a Registered Nurse for most of her career. Susan loved animals and rescued her Catahoula canine friend, Norman. She also volunteered at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory and was an avid bird watcher.



Surviving is her father, Richard C. Draeger; siblings, Richard L. (Cindy) Draeger, Gary A. Draeger and Sandra J. Cousino; nieces and nephews, Brent Draeger, Brittany Johnson, Amanda (Jason) Hovarter and Robert (Alyssa) Cousino; and 4 great nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with interment following in Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Susan's name may be directed to Black Swamp Bird Observatory, First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio or the .



