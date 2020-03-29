|
Susan C. Reau
On March 25, 2020, after spending the day surrounded by family at home, the Lord called Susan home.
April 4, 1932, Susan Carolyn (Bender) Reau was born to Edmund Bender and Mildred (Wegner) Bender. Susan grew up in Old Orchard in Toledo, going to Old Orchard Elementary, DeVilbiss High School and finally graduating from the University of Toledo with a bachelor of education degree. Susan taught 1st grade and kindergarten at South Mason Elementary school for 15 years.
On August 22, 1959, Susan married Kenneth J. Reau, her husband of 60 years. Susan and Ken had two sons, Kenneth (1969) and Kirk (1971). Susan devoted the rest of her life to her family, creating a loving and caring home for her husband and two boys. A stay at home mom, Susan taught her sons how to be good boys, later good men, good husbands and fathers. She dedicated herself to raising her boys as Christian men who cared for those around them and who helped those in need.
A lifelong servant of Christ, Susan taught Sunday school for 40 years, 10 years at Zion Methodist and 30 years at Grace Lutheran. Teaching second graders about Bible stories and the Glory of God was one of her great joys in life.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Edmund; her mother, Mildred; and her brothe,r David. Susan is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her sons, Kenneth and Kirk; daughters-in-law, Jessica and Lisa; grandchildren, Kenneth, Katheryn (Paul), Keri, Kailey, Kyle, Kendall; and great grandchild, Carson.
There will be a small family service at Grace Lutheran and internment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made in Susan's name to The . Online condolences to
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020