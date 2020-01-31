|
Susan (Schweickert) Dunn
Susan Elaine (Schweickert) Dunn born the fourth of six children to Walter Henry and Therese Rose Schweickert June 25, 1956, died unexpectedly in her home on January 27, 2020. She married Thomas Dunn of Genoa, owner of Buckeye Sanitation February 11, 1995 and made their home in Genoa for the last 25 years. Strong faith, devoted wife, loving sister and true friend are a few words used to describe Susan.
She grew up in South Toledo and would often share many fun great memories of growing up in the old neighborhood. Susan attended St. Patricks of Heatherdowns elementary school and would spend her childhood summers living at the family's cottages on Devil's Lake in Manitou Beach MI. She graduated from McAuley High School then went on to earn her early childhood education degree retiring from St. Charles Hospital in 2001. She was blessed with a gift of love for children and she cared for them with great joy. She especially loved watching her nieces, nephews and their children grow while staying involved in many aspects of each one of their lives. Susan fought the long tough battle of breast cancer in 2003 with God, family and friends by her side and survived. She loved to travel, especially cruises to the Caribbean with her husband and most recently in 2019 a trip to Rome then Fatima, Portugal. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Genoa serving as a Lector. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and would elegantly decorate her home to express the true meaning of the season. The Dunn home was home to the Schweickert Family Christmas every Christmas Eve celebrating our 25th year in 2019. Susan always reserved time for Christmas Carols and "Keep Christ in Christmas" sharing thoughts and scripture on the nativity and birth of our Lord. She began a Prayer Box Ministry, creating cards with scripture verses and pictures beautifully decorated to create a sense of joy while contemplating prayer and would place them in the most beautifully crafted treasure chest. She shared them with anyone experiencing life challenges. Her other hobbies include reading, listening to her classic rock music, her crystal and Jan Pugh collections and her many works of art on the life of Christ. Our world is definitely a little less colorful without our dear sweet Sue.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 25 years Thomas Dunn, sisters Mary Therese Tann, Karen (Mark) Cromly, Julie (Kenneth) Clocksin, brothers Walter (Barbara) Schweickert, Vincent (Laura) Schweickert, 21 nieces, nephews and their spouses, 33 great nieces and nephews with several more on the way, mother in law Doris Dunn, brother in law Pat (Jenni) Dunn, sisters in law Kay ( Mark) Lennox, Roberta Kehlmeier and Tammy Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother in law Robert Guy Tann, father in law Robert L Dunn and brother in law Jerry L Dunn.
Visitation will be held at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West Street, Genoa from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. A Scripture Service will begin at 7 p.m in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 S. Main St., Genoa. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Memorial contributions for Susan may be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes - Renovation Fund, 204 S. Main St., Genoa. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 31, 2020