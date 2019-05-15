Susan E. Gentry



Susan E. Gentry of Maumee, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by family. Sue touched many lives throughout the community through her in-home daycare, volunteer work at the schools and helpful and caring nature. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren making beautiful, everlasting memories. Sue was a master gardener and spent most of her free time digging, planting and getting her hands dirty in her beautiful yard. Because of her giving spirit and love of gardening she often passed starts of her plants to friends and family, therefore, many of you have pieces of Sue in your gardens. Although Sue lived a very simple life, it was a life that grew roots in the community and touched the lives of many. Please honor Sue by paying it forward and lend a helping hand to those in need as she would often do.



Susan is preceded in death by her loving husband Larry and brother Robert. She is survived by her daughters Melanie (LaCharles) and Andrea (Matthew); sisters Debbie, Kathy, Sherry, and Kellie. Loving her forever and always are her five sweetpea grandchildren Arielle, Analeyse, Emma, Avery and Elijah.



Friends and Family will be received Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, from 5:00 P.M. until the time of services at 7:00 P.M. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, or The 577 Foundation. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 15, 2019