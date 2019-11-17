Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sylvania Moose lodge
6072 Main Street
Sylvania, OH
Susan E. Heuerman


1943 - 2019
Susan E. Heuerman Obituary
Susan E. Heuerman

Susan E. Heuerman, age 76 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 10,1943 to Robert and Helen DuGai. Sue graduated from Central Catholic High School, and went to work for Owens Corning for 30 plus years and then moving to Xerox before retiring. She loved country music, traveling, Hallmark Movie Channel, NCIS, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and going out with her friends for Margaritas.

Sue is survived by her devoted son, Scott (Shelley)Heuerman; Grandchildren Lauren Heuerman (Dominic), Brandon Heuerman (Danielle) and her great grandchildren, Kyser and Bentley. She is also survived by her Brothers, Robert (Joan) DuGai, David (Annette) DuGai; brothers-in-law, Robert (Jo) Heuerman, Ken Heuerman: sisters-in-law, Linda Heuerman, Kathy (Dale) Kurth, Peggy Myers, and many other family members. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Husband of 51 years Jerry Heuerman.

A Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 19. 2019 from 12-3 p.m. At the Sylvania Moose lodge 6072 Main Street, Sylvania Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 419-269-1111

Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
