Susan E. Weiker
Susan E. Weiker, 68, of Walbridge, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born May 16, 1951 in Toledo to Louis and Lillian (Russell) Cousino. Susan was well known for cooking and spent 10 years cooking at the Libbey Glass Factory and another 10 years at Spengler's Restaurant & Pub in Napoleon before retiring in 2013. She was also a moderator for a Yahoo! Group specifically for cooking advice and sharing recipes. Susan also had a green thumb and used that for her advantage – being able to grow her own spices and vegetables helped her out in the kitchen.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Weiker; son, Louis Weiker; grandsons, Zack Weiker, Jacob Weiker, and Lucas Weiker; brother, Jim (Pat) Cousino; sister, Diane (Robert) Below; mother-in-law, Jeannette Weiker; brother-in-law, Neal (Jodi) Weiker; and lots of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Mary Lou Bragg, Patricia Graham, Deborah Williams, and Denise Cousino.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a memorial service to take place at 7:00 P.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Planned Pethood.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019