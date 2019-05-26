Susan Eaton



Susan Eaton of Toledo died May 13, 2019. She was 62. A rare cancer was the cause.



Susan was a graduate of Airport High School in Carleton, MI, and Monroe Community College, which she attended on a music scholarship. She was a computer whiz whose final 16 years of employment were with Paychex, a provider of software and services for income taxes and job benefits. She ended her career as a Senior Account Executive.



Susan had a keen intelligence and a great sense of humor. Knowledgeable about many musical genres, she was active in the Chorale of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Orchestra and, in Monroe, MI, the Community Band and the Community Chorus. She was a primary organizer of her high school class's reunions, and she did extensive genealogy research.



Survivors include Delwyn Ehresman, whom she married in 2010; her father and stepmother, Henry and Judy Eaton, of Rose, OK; a sister, Connie Burns, of Tulsa, OK; and three stepsiblings, Cindy Graham Botts and David Graham, both of Siloam Springs, AR, and Johnathon Graham, Tulsa, OK. Susan was predeceased in 2006 by her mother, Beverly (Ware) Eaton.



Memorial gifts can be made to the Toledo Animal Shelter, 640 Wyman, Toledo 43609.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019