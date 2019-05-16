Susan Gail Cass



Susan Gail Cass, age 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born December 19, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Laural and Thelma (Parker) Zollweg. As a young girl, she traveled throughout the country. On November 30, 1968, she married Lloyd Cass at Faith Lutheran Church in Swanton.



Sue worked for Crow Inc. at Toledo Express Airport and Mid American Auto Racing News for 32 years. She loved cats and enjoyed going to the races. Sue had a real love for hockey, football and basketball and was a fan of the Colts, Red Wings and Celtics.



Christmas was her favorite holiday and baking cookies with her family, became a family tradition that started with her deceased brother, Chuck.



Sue enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and looked forward to having breakfast with her friends. She will be remembered for her funny and witty sense of humor.



Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd; her children, Scott Cass, Michael Cass and Kendall Roth; grandchildren, Connor, Michaela, Kelsey, Madison ,Emily and Justin; brother, Larry Berry (Ann); stepfather, Raymond Berry; special friend, Patricia Berry and ex-daughter-in-law, Lisa Cass.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Berry.



Graveside services at East Swanton Cemetery will be private with Rev. Edward Streitelmeier officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society or to a . Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).



Published in The Blade on May 16, 2019