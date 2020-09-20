1/1
Susan J. Bush
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan J. Bush

Susan "Suzie" Jane Bush, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home in Waterville on September 11, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1942 in Toledo to Harold E. and Ruth E. (McDonald) Leatherman. Suzie graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, where she was a proud cheerleader. Known for her strong work ethic and dedication, she was employed for several years for Owens Corning, Owens Illinois, as an executive assistant and Libbey Glass as a Project Coordinator in package design.

After retirement from Libbey Glass, she became an accomplished knitter, selling her creations in the local stores of Waterville and the surrounding communities. She enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake, traveling, especially to Las Vegas to see her grandchildren. Suzie was an avid reader, and liked watching the Big Ten football games, as she was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Suzie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lawrence; daughter, Amy Yochim; grandchildren, Bailee, Savannah and Hayden Lawrence, Gregory and Gunnar Yochim; sisters, Mary (Bob) Pope, and Carol (Bob) Kabakoff; as well as her cousin, Judy Finkbeiner.

A Celebration of Suzie's life will be held on her birthday, June 27, 2021. Details will be provided later. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message and view Suzie's memorial video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved