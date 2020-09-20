Susan J. Bush
Susan "Suzie" Jane Bush, age 78, passed away peacefully in her home in Waterville on September 11, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1942 in Toledo to Harold E. and Ruth E. (McDonald) Leatherman. Suzie graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, where she was a proud cheerleader. Known for her strong work ethic and dedication, she was employed for several years for Owens Corning, Owens Illinois, as an executive assistant and Libbey Glass as a Project Coordinator in package design.
After retirement from Libbey Glass, she became an accomplished knitter, selling her creations in the local stores of Waterville and the surrounding communities. She enjoyed fishing and spending time on the lake, traveling, especially to Las Vegas to see her grandchildren. Suzie was an avid reader, and liked watching the Big Ten football games, as she was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Suzie is survived by her son, Jeffrey Lawrence; daughter, Amy Yochim; grandchildren, Bailee, Savannah and Hayden Lawrence, Gregory and Gunnar Yochim; sisters, Mary (Bob) Pope, and Carol (Bob) Kabakoff; as well as her cousin, Judy Finkbeiner.
A Celebration of Suzie's life will be held on her birthday, June 27, 2021. Details will be provided later. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a condolence message and view Suzie's memorial video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com
