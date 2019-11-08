Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
1930 Bradner Road
Northwood, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
1930 Bradner Road
Northwood, OH
Susan J. Zaerr


1933 - 2019
Susan J. Zaerr Obituary
Susan J. Zaerr

Susan J. Zaerr, 86, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Susan was born in Pemberville, Ohio on August 11, 1933 to Theodore and Ruth (Muir) Hemminger. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was active with the quilting group, played piano, and was a longtime choir member. Susan was a lifelong traveler; visiting 50 states and numerous foreign countries. Her interests included: polka dancing, playing cards, cooking for family & friends, and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Her true love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her children, Christine Skadeland, Richard (Patricia) Miller, Nancy (Tim) Achter, Robin (Terry) Potter, and Tammy Miller; grandchildren, Danny, Jeremy, Amy, Robert, Kate, Andrew, Courtney, Hailey, and Nolan; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ted (Carlyn) Hemminger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert Miller and Wayne Zaerr; and grandson, Alex Potter.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 11, 2019 in Calvary Lutheran Church, 1930 Bradner Road, Northwood at 10:30 a.m., where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment: Webster Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation in memory of her grandson, Alex Potter

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019
