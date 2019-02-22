Services Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes Luckey , OH 43443 (419) 833-4011 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes Luckey , OH 43443 Service 7:00 PM Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes Luckey , OH 43443 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Salem Grace United Lutheran Church 216 Main St. Luckey , OH Funeral service 1:00 PM Salem Grace United Lutheran Church 216 Main St. Luckey , OH Resources More Obituaries for Susan Huss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan K. Huss

Susan K. Huss

1945 - 2019



Susan K. Huss, age 73 of Luckey, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Unit. She was born August 14, 1945 to Murl and Wilma (Starkey) Norris in Shelby, OH. She married Rolland Huss in Ontario, OH on December 2, 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Susan was an active member of Salem Grace United Lutheran Church, Luckey, OH and Woodbine Eastern Star Chapter of Pemberville, OH. She was an educator/counselor/consultant at the following: Teacher: Lexington Public Schools (1966 – 1972), Counselor: Anthony Wayne Schools (1972 – 1995), Adjunct Instructor B.G.S.U.: (1992 – 1997), Assistant Professor B.G.S.U. (1997 – 2005), Associate Professor B.G.S.U. (2005 until her retirement in 2017). She was responsible for the development of two courses on Legal and Ethical Issues in Counseling and Clinical Treatment Planning, courses required to meet requirements of the Ohio Social Work and Licensure Board. Susan's research interests were best summarized as: Grief Counseling, counseling gay, lesbian students in the school setting; the school counselor's place in education reform and legal and ethical issues in counseling.



Susan's professional; membership include: Ethics Consultant for the Ohio School Counselor Association (2014 – present), American School Counselor Association Ethics Committee (2005 – 2008), (2010 – 2014), American Counseling Association Ethics Committee (2011 – 2014), Ohio Counselor - Social Worker and Marriage and Therapist Board, Chair of the Counselor Professional Standards Committee (2004 – 2010), Treasurer of North Central Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (National) (2003 – 2014), Advisory Board for the Northwest Ohio Children's Rights Council (2004 – present), Long Range Planning Committee, Ohio Order of the Eastern Star (1997 – 2004), Chairperson of the Board of Governors, 32 degree Masonic Learning Center for Children (1996 – 2004) and Board Member (2004 – 2014), Penta County Career Development/Career Education Advisory Board (1997 – 2001) and Advisory Committee for the National School Counselor Training Initiative where she developed four modules, trained 24 facilitators and piloted the project in Beaverton, Oregon. Susan presented more than 100 Counseling/Ethic workshops nationally.



Susan's professional Honors and Awards are as follows: North Central Association for Counselor Education and Supervision Special Recognition Award (2009), Professional Group Worker Award from the Ohio Association for Specialists in Group Work (2001 – 2002), Charles Weaver Award from the Ohio Counseling Association for Distinguished service to the profession (1992) and the Demott Schnack Meritorious Award from the Ohio Association for Counseling and Development in recognition of outstanding service to promote the counseling profession (1984).



Surviving Susan includes son: Steve (Ann) Huss of Woodville, daughter: Kerry (Larry) Zahn of Vacaville, CA, grandchildren: John (Tracey) Huss of Woodville, Allan (Ashley) Huss of Woodville, great grandchildren: Addison, Myra, Brant, Avelyn, sister: Shirley Niese of Crestline, nieces and nephews: Mark (Karla) Niese of Norwalk, Lori Ann (David) Ridel of Centerville VA, Paul Niese of Shelby, Dale Niese of Hillard, Lisa (Butch) Lanjhar of Washington, David (Lauren) Niese of Washington, Craig (Jenny) Niese of New Washington, Mary Beth Moran of Ottawa Hills, Elizabeth Carr of Aurora, 27 great nieces and nephews and brother-in-law: Peter Moran of Toledo. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother-in-law: James Niese, sister-in-law: JoAnn Moran and nephew: Keith Niese.



Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main Street, Luckey. OH. The Woodbine Chapter of the Eastern Star will conduct services at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted 1 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Salem Grace United Lutheran Church, 216 Main St. in Luckey. There will be an additional time of visitation from 12 p.m. until time of service. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey at a later date. There will be a bereavement meal served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the funeral service. The family requests memorials take the form of contributions to the: Susan Norris Huss School Counseling and Mental Health Scholarship (through B.G.S.U.). Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory, or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



