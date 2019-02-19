Susan K. Szirony



Susan Kay (Vandercook) Szirony, 58, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from adrenal cancer, which she fought bravely. She was born on April 1, 1960 in Monroe, Michigan to James and Patricia (Bolinger) Vandercook. She was married to Charles Szirony for over 34 years.



Proverbs 31 speaks of a woman whose "children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her" and nothing truer could be said of Sue. Her family was her pride and joy, and she spent her life selflessly caring for them in any way she could. Her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident as she served in children's ministries at church for over 34 years. In her free time, Sue loved spending time with her family. She was especially fond of being a grandmother in recent years to her six beautiful grandchildren. One of the highlights of her life was fulfilling her promise to them by taking them all to Disney World for the first time last month. She also enjoyed going out to dinner with friends, scrapbooking and crafting.



In addition to her parents and husband, Sue is survived by her children, Sarah (Brent) Lawson, Joel (Jessica) Szirony, and Benjamin Szirony; grandchildren, Eliana, Sadie, Donovan, Macie, Declan, and Hallie; her siblings, James (Michele) Vandercook II, Kim (Robert) Simmons, Karen (Greg) Elder, and Jennifer (Michael) Burkardt; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, at Hope Baptist Church, 6250 South Ave., Toledo, Ohio, with visitation 1 hour prior and a private graveside service will follow for family only.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to Hope Baptist Church's building fund. Online condolences to



