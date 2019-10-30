|
Susan Lee Roberts-McGlade
Born August 1, 1953 in Lima, Ohio to Tom and Charlotte Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Eric McGlade; her daughter, Caitlin Roberts McGlade; her parents, Tom and Charlotte Roberts; her sister and her husband, Dave and Becky (Roberts) Carr, her sister-in-law and husband, George and Jana (McGlade) Basham; and two nephews, Todd Carr and Eric Basham; and three nieces, Alison (Carr) Crowe, Melanie (Carr) Orzechowski and Elizabeth Basham.
Her great passions in life were her family, her great love for local history, her faith and her sense of fairness and justice for others. She was a certified historical interpreter and educator working for the Montgomery County Historical Society and Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio and the Metroparks and the Wolcott House Museum in Lucas County. She also saw her life as a "pastor's wife" in the United Methodist Church as a responsibility, if not always a blessing. She was, undoubtedly, the great love of her husband's life and her daughter was her greatest source of pride and delight.
Friends will be received Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St, Bowling Green, Ohio, with The Reverend Carla Stengel officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift in her memory may be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1201 Madison Ave, Toledo or the Toledo Chapter of Planned Parenthood. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019